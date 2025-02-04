Juliette Binoche: Leading Cannes Jury with Prestige and Humility
Juliette Binoche has been appointed as the jury president for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Known for her award-winning performances, Binoche reflects on her journey from her Cannes debut in 1985. She succeeds Greta Gerwig and emphasizes the importance of humility in her new role.
Oscar-winning actress Juliette Binoche has been announced as the jury president for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, organizers revealed this Tuesday.
Binoche, renowned for her significant contributions to cinema, won her first major role in André Téchiné's film "Rendez-vous," which debuted at Cannes in 1985.
Reflecting on the honor, Binoche expressed her appreciation for the prestigious role, acknowledging the privilege and responsibility it entails.
Binoche's esteemed career includes accolades from Cannes, Venice, and Berlin, highlighting her impact in the film industry.
She takes over from last year's president, Greta Gerwig, with the 78th festival slated for May 13-24.
