AI Unrest: Nvidia's Earnings Shake U.S. Stocks

U.S. stocks experienced sharp declines as Nvidia's underwhelming earnings report impacted technology shares, despite otherwise strong fourth-quarter results. This setback comes amid tensions surrounding high costs and potential disruptions tied to emerging AI technologies, with major indexes like the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq poised for weekly and monthly declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 02:54 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 02:54 IST
U.S. stocks took a hit Thursday as Nvidia's earnings failed to spark investor enthusiasm, impacting tech shares that have driven recent rallies. While the Dow managed a slight gain, the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.2%, pressured by a 3.2% decline in the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index.

The downturn has put the SOX index close to ending what would have been a record 11-week rise. The volatility underscores investor concerns over the high costs and uncertainties linked to developing AI technologies. As Nvidia's revenue growth slows, investor pullback has significantly dented its stock value.

Major U.S. indexes are set for modest weekly losses, with February ending on a weaker note for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. However, financials emerged as gainers, buoyed by robust performances from big banks, even as tech and communication services posted notable losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

