Streaming Giants Clash Over Warner Bros: Paramount Outbids Netflix in High-Stakes Battle

Paramount Skydance has made a bold move, offering $31 a share for Warner Bros Discovery, surpassing Netflix's previous bid. The streaming giant now has four business days to counter this higher offer or step aside in this high-stakes acquisition battle. The deal's outcome could significantly alter Hollywood's landscape.

The intense competition follows Netflix's previous agreement to purchase Warner Bros' streaming and studio assets for $27.75 a share, which also included plans for a spinoff of cable assets. The ultimate success of Paramount's bid hinges on regulatory approval and the valuation of Discovery Global, whose assets' worth remains debatable.

With $9.03 billion in cash reserves, Netflix has the financial prowess to enhance its proposal. Paramount argues its bid will face fewer regulatory hurdles and holds a strategic edge. The situation intensifies as stakeholders, including hedge funds and investors, apply pressure on Warner Bros to consider the new offer seriously.

(With inputs from agencies.)