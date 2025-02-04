Left Menu

Masterpieces Unveiled: A Stellar Art Exhibition at Travancore House

Opulent Art Gallery recently celebrated the success of 'Between Yesterday and Tomorrow,' an art exhibition held at India's Travancore House. Highlighting works by maestros like M.F. Husain and contemporary artists, the event drew art lovers and collectors. Plans are underway for future exhibitions in Mumbai.

Masterpieces Unveiled: A Stellar Art Exhibition at Travancore House
The Opulent Art Gallery has announced a successful conclusion to its latest event, 'Between Yesterday and Tomorrow,' at the Travancore House in Delhi. This exclusive exhibition featured a diverse mix of celebrated artworks, drawing enthusiastic crowds of art lovers, collectors, and industry experts.

Among the masterpieces showcased were several works by renowned artist M.F. Husain, including his 'Krishna' and 'Mother Teresa' series. The event also highlighted the captivating pieces of Akbar Padamsee and Ram Kumar, offering a varied tapestry of historical and contemporary art.

Looking ahead, organizers are planning exhibitions in Mumbai and other Indian cities, aiming to foster relationships between contemporary artists and art collectors. The enduring success of the Delhi exhibition sets a promising precedent for future showcases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

