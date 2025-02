Zinnov Unveils 'Integrating Art into Public Spaces' Initiative

Zinnov, a global management consulting firm, launched its new 'Integrating Art into Public Spaces' Guidance Document at the Bangalore International Center. This document serves as a pivotal element of Zinnov's decade-long Public Spaces Initiative, addressing evolving needs of countries facing urban challenges.

The initiative has announced Yamini Telkar as its director, leveraging her experience from Bangalore International Airport's art program. Celebrated sculpture artist Shanthamani Muddaiah joins as an advisor, strengthening the initiative's strategic direction.

To foster art integration in urban planning, the initiative introduces a framework focusing on Awareness, Advisory, Assimilation, and Action. Recognizing potential growth in commercial real estate, Zinnov aims to infuse art into new developments from inception, facilitating cultural cohesion and community engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)