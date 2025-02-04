Left Menu

Celebrating 20 Years of 'Black': A Journey from Darkness to Light

Bhansali Productions celebrated the 20th anniversary of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Black', inspired by Helen Keller's story. Released on February 4, 2005, the movie starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. It won three National Film Awards, highlighting its cultural impact in Indian cinema.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 18:14 IST
Bhansali Productions marked a significant milestone on Tuesday as they celebrated the 20th anniversary of the acclaimed film 'Black' by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The drama, which hit theaters on February 4, 2005, is inspired by the real-life story of Helen Keller and highlights the journey from 'darkness to light.'

The film, starring Rani Mukerji as a deafblind and mute woman named Michelle, and Amitabh Bachchan as her teacher, Debraj, has left an indelible mark on audiences. On the occasion of this milestone, Bhansali Productions shared a series of stills from the movie, underscoring its inspirational story.

'Black' has been a testament to storytelling excellence, with Bachchan earning his second National Film Award for best actor. The film also won accolades for best feature film in Hindi and Sabyasachi Mukherjee's best costume design, solidifying its cultural significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

