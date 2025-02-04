Celebrating 20 Years of 'Black': A Journey from Darkness to Light

Bhansali Productions marked a significant milestone on Tuesday as they celebrated the 20th anniversary of the acclaimed film 'Black' by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The drama, which hit theaters on February 4, 2005, is inspired by the real-life story of Helen Keller and highlights the journey from 'darkness to light.'

The film, starring Rani Mukerji as a deafblind and mute woman named Michelle, and Amitabh Bachchan as her teacher, Debraj, has left an indelible mark on audiences. On the occasion of this milestone, Bhansali Productions shared a series of stills from the movie, underscoring its inspirational story.

'Black' has been a testament to storytelling excellence, with Bachchan earning his second National Film Award for best actor. The film also won accolades for best feature film in Hindi and Sabyasachi Mukherjee's best costume design, solidifying its cultural significance.

