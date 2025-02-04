Remembering Sal Maida: A Bassist's Journey Through Iconic Bands
Sal Maida, renowned for his bass performances with Roxy Music, Sparks, and Milk 'N' Cookies, passed at 76 from complications following a fall. With a love for diverse music since childhood, he left a legacy that influenced many. Maida also hosted a radio show and authored a memoir.
Legendary bassist Sal Maida, known for his work with eclectic bands like Roxy Music and Sparks, has passed away at 76. His wife, Lisa Burns-Maida, confirmed his death on February 1, following complications from a December fall, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
Maida's vibrant career included collaborations with iconic artists such as Ronnie Spector, The Runaways, and Mary Weiss of the Shangri-Las. Born in New York on July 29, 1948, Maida grew up immersed in a soundscape of diverse musical influences, nurturing his passion for music.
After earning a degree in economics from Fordham University, Maida's journey took him to London's vibrant music scene where he eventually joined Roxy Music for their Stranded Tour. Known for his vivacious personality, Maida's contributions extended beyond performance; he hosted a memorable radio show and captured his musical adventures in a memoir, enriching the landscape of contemporary music.
(With inputs from agencies.)
