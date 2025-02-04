Solidarity in Cinema: Directors Rally in Support Amidst Technician Boycott

On Tuesday, a coalition of directors gathered at a Kolkata studio to demonstrate solidarity with fellow filmmaker Srijit Roy, whose work has been disrupted following a boycott by technicians since February 3.

This boycott, reportedly due to comments Roy allegedly made against Swarup Biswas, the technicians' federation chief, has brought several productions to a halt.

Directors, including Parambrata Chatterjee and Raj Chakraborty, emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve the conflict, which they assert threatens the whole entertainment industry in West Bengal.

