Solidarity in Cinema: Directors Rally in Support Amidst Technician Boycott

Several directors assembled in Kolkata to support Srijit Roy, whose production has been halted since February 3 due to a technician boycott allegedly instigated by attributed comments against federation chief Swarup Biswas. Directors call for dialogue to resolve the industry's work disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Tuesday, a coalition of directors gathered at a Kolkata studio to demonstrate solidarity with fellow filmmaker Srijit Roy, whose work has been disrupted following a boycott by technicians since February 3.

This boycott, reportedly due to comments Roy allegedly made against Swarup Biswas, the technicians' federation chief, has brought several productions to a halt.

Directors, including Parambrata Chatterjee and Raj Chakraborty, emphasized the need for dialogue to resolve the conflict, which they assert threatens the whole entertainment industry in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

