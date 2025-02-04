Left Menu

Royal Visit Highlights Climate Concerns and Bilateral Ties

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, visited Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel to discuss climate change and bilateral relations. The meeting emphasized mutual efforts in addressing climate issues and strengthening ties, with both nations recognizing the importance of the British-Gurkha relationship.

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, engaged in a significant dialogue with Nepalese President Ramchandra Paudel on Tuesday, focusing on climate change and bilateral relations. Edward, accompanied by his wife, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, traveled to Nepal after his visit to India.

The discussions at Sheetal Niwas, the president's office, highlighted the pressing issue of climate change. President Paudel emphasized Nepal's vulnerability to climate impacts and the nation's active role in advocating for mountain conservation on global platforms. The conversation underscored the growing rapport between the two countries, further cemented by the British royal family's visits over the years.

Prince Edward expressed keen interest in understanding Nepal's climate challenges and stressed the importance of empowering youth and women in future collaborations between Nepal and the UK. The meeting also celebrated the British-Gurkha relationship, with Major General Gerald Strickland presenting the 2024 annual report of the Brigade of Gurkhas to President Paudel.

