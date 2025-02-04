Vicky Kaushal Embodies Maratha Legacy in 'Chhaava'

Actor Vicky Kaushal is making headlines as he gears up for the release of his new film, 'Chhaava'. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film tells the legendary tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a notable Maratha leader.

Produced by Maddock Films, 'Chhaava' promises to be a captivating period drama. The movie begins with the coronation of Sambhaji Maharaj in 1681 and chronicles his courageous reign, with Kaushal taking on the challenge of portraying the iconic figure. Speaking at a promotional event in Jaipur, Vicky Kaushal shared the rigorous preparatory work that went into authentically embodying the character. "Biopics require extensive preparation," he stated, highlighting the team's effort in recreating a different era on screen.

Kaushal further elaborated on the dual nature of the preparation, emphasizing that it involved not just physical transformation but also mental readiness. He undertook action training, bodybuilding, and historical research to depict the role accurately. Excitement for the project originally piqued during the shooting of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', when Utekar introduced him to the idea of the film. Set to release on February 14, 'Chhaava' is expected to be a stirring retelling of a warrior's legendary tale. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, adding to the anticipation.

