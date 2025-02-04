Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal Embodies Maratha Legacy in 'Chhaava'

Vicky Kaushal reveals his rigorous preparation for the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in 'Chhaava', a period drama directed by Laxman Utekar. The film, produced by Maddock Films, showcases the Maratha ruler's courageous reign. It involved extensive research, action training, and a physical transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 22:32 IST
Vicky Kaushal Embodies Maratha Legacy in 'Chhaava'
Vicky Kaushal (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vicky Kaushal is making headlines as he gears up for the release of his new film, 'Chhaava'. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film tells the legendary tale of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a notable Maratha leader.

Produced by Maddock Films, 'Chhaava' promises to be a captivating period drama. The movie begins with the coronation of Sambhaji Maharaj in 1681 and chronicles his courageous reign, with Kaushal taking on the challenge of portraying the iconic figure. Speaking at a promotional event in Jaipur, Vicky Kaushal shared the rigorous preparatory work that went into authentically embodying the character. "Biopics require extensive preparation," he stated, highlighting the team's effort in recreating a different era on screen.

Kaushal further elaborated on the dual nature of the preparation, emphasizing that it involved not just physical transformation but also mental readiness. He undertook action training, bodybuilding, and historical research to depict the role accurately. Excitement for the project originally piqued during the shooting of 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', when Utekar introduced him to the idea of the film. Set to release on February 14, 'Chhaava' is expected to be a stirring retelling of a warrior's legendary tale. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, adding to the anticipation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025