Italian Politicians Call for Action on Trump Jr.'s Hunting Trip

Italian politicians are urging authorities to take swift action against a hunting expedition involving Donald Trump Jr. that allegedly resulted in the death of a protected duck species near Venice.

Andrea Zanoni, from the Europa Verde party, highlighted a video on the Field Ethos site, a platform founded by Trump, showing Trump amidst the wetlands of Valle Pierimpie. The footage allegedly features Trump's party with a dead ruddy shelduck, a protected species.

The incident's specifics, such as the identity of the shooter and the timing of the hunt, remain uncertain, as the local media speculate on Trump's Italian visit last December. Trump's spokesperson, Andy Surabian, clarified that the hunt was fully permitted and emphasized compliance with all regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)