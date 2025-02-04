Left Menu

Mark Strong Joins Star-Studded Cast of Apple TV+'s 'Neuromancer'

Actor Mark Strong signs on for Apple TV+'s series adaptation of 'Neuromancer,' joining Callum Turner and Briana Middleton. Adapted from William Gibson's novel, the series charts the story of a skilled hacker and a deadly partner in a high-stakes digital heist, set to release February 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 23:11 IST
Mark Strong Joins Star-Studded Cast of Apple TV+'s 'Neuromancer'
Actor Mark Strong (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor Mark Strong has been confirmed to join the cast of the highly anticipated Apple TV+ series adaptation of 'Neuromancer.' According to Variety, Strong will act alongside previously announced leading stars Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in the series inspired by the iconic William Gibson novel.

The show's storyline orbits around a troubled super-hacker, Case (played by Turner), who is drawn into the perilous world of digital espionage and crime. He partners with Molly, an assassin known for her mirrored eyes, portrayed by Middleton, as they attempt to execute a heist against a shadowy corporate empire.

Known for his roles in 'Dune: Prophecy' and 'The Penguin,' Strong has an impressive TV portfolio and is widely recognized for his work in films such as 'Kingsman,' 'Tar,' 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,' and '1917.' 'Neuromancer,' celebrated for defining the cyberpunk genre, is expected to debut in February 2024 on Apple TV+. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025