Mark Strong Joins Star-Studded Cast of Apple TV+'s 'Neuromancer'

Veteran actor Mark Strong has been confirmed to join the cast of the highly anticipated Apple TV+ series adaptation of 'Neuromancer.' According to Variety, Strong will act alongside previously announced leading stars Callum Turner and Briana Middleton in the series inspired by the iconic William Gibson novel.

The show's storyline orbits around a troubled super-hacker, Case (played by Turner), who is drawn into the perilous world of digital espionage and crime. He partners with Molly, an assassin known for her mirrored eyes, portrayed by Middleton, as they attempt to execute a heist against a shadowy corporate empire.

Known for his roles in 'Dune: Prophecy' and 'The Penguin,' Strong has an impressive TV portfolio and is widely recognized for his work in films such as 'Kingsman,' 'Tar,' 'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,' and '1917.' 'Neuromancer,' celebrated for defining the cyberpunk genre, is expected to debut in February 2024 on Apple TV+. (ANI)

