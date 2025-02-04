Bindi Irwin's Decade-Long Battle: A Journey to Endometriosis Diagnosis

Actor and 'Dancing with the Stars 21' winner Bindi Irwin has revealed a harrowing decade-long battle with undiagnosed endometriosis. In a recent episode of the A Life of Greatness podcast, Irwin disclosed her experience of being 'really, really sick' before finally receiving a diagnosis, People magazine reported.

Irwin shared that only her immediate family, including her husband Chandler Powell and her mother Terri Irwin, were aware of her severe health struggles. She recounted canceling plans due to debilitating symptoms, which often left her vomiting and fatigued, leading to perceptions of flakiness.

The World Health Organization describes endometriosis as a condition where uterine-like tissue grows outside the uterus, causing severe pelvic pain. Despite undergoing extensive scans and tests, doctors initially dismissed Irwin's symptoms. Ultimately, a US-based surgeon uncovered over 30 lesions during surgery.

Irwin expressed relief post-surgery, despite acknowledging there's no cure for endometriosis. Her story underscores the need for greater awareness and accurate diagnosis of the disease, which affects women in various ways, including fertility and chronic pain. She emphasized the isolation this condition causes and praised her family's unwavering support.

The societal stigma around women's health issues often leads to feelings of anxiety and depression, as noted by Irwin. Her journey to diagnosis is a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by many women who struggle for recognition and understanding of their symptoms within the medical industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)