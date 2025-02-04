Cultural Continuity Under Threat: RSS General Secretary's Warning

Western liberal ideas, according to RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, present a threat to India's cultural continuity. Speaking at the launch of a book, he stressed the urgency of addressing these external influences.

Hosabale described this challenge as a new form of colonization, masquerading as liberalization and globalization, blending cultural nationalities and civilizations into a single narrative. He urged the populace to recognize and counteract these trends.

As India's social and cultural borders become increasingly permeable, Hosabale raised concern about the infiltration of Western educational models and ideologies that may erode traditional values. He called for vigilance and action to preserve cultural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)