FireAid Concerts Raise Over $100 Million for LA Wildfire Relief

FireAid benefit concerts in Los Angeles have raised over $100 million for wildfire relief. The funds, from donations, sponsorships, and sales, target immediate and long-term needs. The concerts featured 30 artists and were viewed by over 50 million people. Donations continue online as efforts progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 00:33 IST
The FireAid benefit concerts have successfully raised more than $100 million for immediate relief and ongoing needs in Los Angeles, organizers announced Tuesday. These star-studded events were watched by over 50 million people across 28 streaming platforms.

Held at two venues in Inglewood, performances included renowned artists such as Lady Gaga, Stevie Nicks, and Jelly Roll. The funds were sourced from viewer donations, sponsorships, and the sale of tickets and merchandise.

The concerts were organized in response to the devastating wildfires in early January, which resulted in 29 deaths and displaced thousands. While FireAid continues to accept online donations, a panel of philanthropic leaders will manage the allocation of the funds, ensuring aid for both immediate and sustained efforts. The Recording Academy's Grammy Awards show also contributed, raising $9 million, part of a weekend total exceeding $24 million via MusiCares initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

