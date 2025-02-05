Left Menu

1964 Ferrari 250 LM Triumphs at Prestige Car Award

The 1964 Ferrari 250 LM clinched the 10th Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award 2024, celebrating significant achievements in automotive design and engineering. This Ferrari, known for its rich competitive history, was chosen from a lineup of elite competitors and acknowledged at The Peninsula Paris ceremony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-02-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 10:36 IST
1964 Ferrari 250 LM Triumphs at Prestige Car Award
  • Country:
  • France

The iconic 1964 Ferrari 250 LM was awarded the 10th annual The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award 2024 at an illustrious ceremony in The Peninsula Paris. Recognizing the epitome of classic automotive design, this accolade highlights the car's historical significance and engineering achievements.

Owner Chris Cox expressed his joy and respect upon receiving the award, considering it an honor like no other in the car collecting world. This celebrated Ferrari model, initially unveiled in November 1963, boasts a remarkable racing legacy, including a victory at the 1965 Le Mans 24 Hours.

Acquired by Cox in 2018, the vehicle is a testament to Ferrari's engineering prowess and rich history. It has been an eye-catching centerpiece at numerous prestigious showcases, including the Ferrari Museum in Modena and Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, underscoring its cultural and competitive legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025