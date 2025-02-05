1964 Ferrari 250 LM Triumphs at Prestige Car Award

The iconic 1964 Ferrari 250 LM was awarded the 10th annual The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award 2024 at an illustrious ceremony in The Peninsula Paris. Recognizing the epitome of classic automotive design, this accolade highlights the car's historical significance and engineering achievements.

Owner Chris Cox expressed his joy and respect upon receiving the award, considering it an honor like no other in the car collecting world. This celebrated Ferrari model, initially unveiled in November 1963, boasts a remarkable racing legacy, including a victory at the 1965 Le Mans 24 Hours.

Acquired by Cox in 2018, the vehicle is a testament to Ferrari's engineering prowess and rich history. It has been an eye-catching centerpiece at numerous prestigious showcases, including the Ferrari Museum in Modena and Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, underscoring its cultural and competitive legacy.

