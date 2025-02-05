Netflix Cuts Ties with Emmy Nominee Karla Sofia Gascon Amid Online Controversy

In a recent development, Netflix has reportedly detached itself from Karla Sofia Gascon, the leading star of 'Emilia Perez', due to her past controversial social media posts, which have been criticized as Islamophobic and racist.

Variety reports that Gascon, the first openly transgender performer nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards, has been omitted from the 'For Your Consideration' ad campaign highlighting the film's 13 Oscar nominations. Her old posts recently resurfaced, prompting her to issue an apology and conduct an interview with CNN en Espanol, reportedly independent of Netflix's involvement.

Gascon has expressed concern over being canceled, questioning Hollywood's experts and journalists about moving forward. Meanwhile, Netflix and PR strategies are removing her from promotional materials. Sidelined from key Oscar campaign events, Gascon must now self-fund participation in industry awards shows.

