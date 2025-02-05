Ajay Devgn's Heartfelt and Hilarious Birthday Wish for Abhishek Bachchan

Actor Ajay Devgn marked his close friend and fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan's birthday on Wednesday, February 5, with a humor-filled birthday wish. Devgn took to Instagram to share a candid picture with 'Junior Bachchan' accompanied by a playful caption.

In his post, Devgn affectionately jested, 'Always making my chest like a blouse,' adding a red heart emoji and wishing Abhishek a happy birthday. The Instagram story reflects the deep camaraderie shared by the two actors, who have co-starred in films like 'Bol Bachchan', 'LOC: Kargil', 'Yuva', and 'Zameen'.

Abhishek Bachchan recently starred in the Shoojit Sircar-directed film 'I Want to Talk,' which premiered on November 22, and is now available for streaming on Prime Video. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Azaad', a period drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor, released on January 17, 2025. Additionally, Devgn's 'Singham Again' achieved substantial success at the box office alongside 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', with a combined opening day gross of Rs 79 crore India net.

(With inputs from agencies.)