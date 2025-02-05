Left Menu

Ajay Devgn's Heartfelt and Hilarious Birthday Wish for Abhishek Bachchan

On Abhishek Bachchan's birthday, Ajay Devgn shared a comical yet heartfelt message on Instagram. Celebrating their friendship, Ajay posted a candid photo with Abhishek, showcasing their camaraderie. Both actors continue to impress fans with their on-screen performances and recent successful film ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:59 IST
Ajay Devgn's Heartfelt and Hilarious Birthday Wish for Abhishek Bachchan
Ajay devgn, Abhishek Bachchan (Photo/instagram/@ajaydevgn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Ajay Devgn marked his close friend and fellow actor Abhishek Bachchan's birthday on Wednesday, February 5, with a humor-filled birthday wish. Devgn took to Instagram to share a candid picture with 'Junior Bachchan' accompanied by a playful caption.

In his post, Devgn affectionately jested, 'Always making my chest like a blouse,' adding a red heart emoji and wishing Abhishek a happy birthday. The Instagram story reflects the deep camaraderie shared by the two actors, who have co-starred in films like 'Bol Bachchan', 'LOC: Kargil', 'Yuva', and 'Zameen'.

Abhishek Bachchan recently starred in the Shoojit Sircar-directed film 'I Want to Talk,' which premiered on November 22, and is now available for streaming on Prime Video. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Azaad', a period drama directed by Abhishek Kapoor, released on January 17, 2025. Additionally, Devgn's 'Singham Again' achieved substantial success at the box office alongside 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', with a combined opening day gross of Rs 79 crore India net.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025