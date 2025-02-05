Tragedy Strikes: Loss of a Revered Kirtan Performer

Tragedy has struck the spiritual community with the death of Shirish More Maharaj, 32, a kirtan performer known for his revered lineage as a descendant of the famous 17th-century Marathi poet-saint Tukaram. Sources report his death was allegedly due to financial distress.

Local police revealed the discovery of a suicide note at More Maharaj's residence in Dehu Road, which outlined financial difficulties as the motivation behind this drastic step.

His parents, receiving no response from his room on Wednesday morning, alerted the authorities, who subsequently found him hanging. Currently, the body has been sent for an autopsy, and a thorough investigation is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)