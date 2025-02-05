Left Menu

Literary Luminaries and Cultural Celebrations at Kolkata Literature Festival

Nathalie Handal, a US author of Palestinian origin, will participate in the Kolkata Literature Festival from February 6-8 at the Kolkata International Bookfair Ground. The festival, featuring 15 sessions with over 50 participants, celebrates literature and culture, including discussions on socio-political issues and a segment on Bengali business prowess.

  • Country:
  • India

Internationally acclaimed US author Nathalie Handal is set to grace the 11th Kolkata Literature Festival, taking place from February 6 to February 8 at the Kolkata International Bookfair Ground.

The event runs concurrently with the book fair, inaugurated on January 28 in Salt Lake, featuring diverse cultural sessions including poetry, music, and dance.

This year's festival celebrates the literary and business acumen of Bengalis, with notable sessions led by Handal and other dignitaries discussing global socio-political themes.

