Literary Luminaries and Cultural Celebrations at Kolkata Literature Festival

Internationally acclaimed US author Nathalie Handal is set to grace the 11th Kolkata Literature Festival, taking place from February 6 to February 8 at the Kolkata International Bookfair Ground.

The event runs concurrently with the book fair, inaugurated on January 28 in Salt Lake, featuring diverse cultural sessions including poetry, music, and dance.

This year's festival celebrates the literary and business acumen of Bengalis, with notable sessions led by Handal and other dignitaries discussing global socio-political themes.

(With inputs from agencies.)