Vibrant Cultural Showcase at Maha Kumbh 2023

The Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, is set to spotlight India's rich artistic heritage starting February 7. The Uttar Pradesh government's Culture Department has meticulously planned a series of performances by the nation's celebrated artistes.

Scheduled across four days at the Ganga Pandal, attendees can expect dazzling performances by Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly, playback singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, and famed singer Hariharan. The event aims to provide a unique confluence of cultures, aligning with the spiritual and artistic essence of the gathering.

Performers also include Sufi singers Yogesh and Abha Gandharv, classical musician Suma Sudhindra, along with Rasleela presentations by Dr Devkinandan Sharma. However, due to the sacred Magh Purnima Snan on February 12, cultural programs will pause from February 11 to 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)