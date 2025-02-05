Left Menu

Gurugram Hosts Prestigious 21 Gun Salute Concours, Strengthens Status as India's Vintage Car Capital

Gurugram is set to host the 11th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Concours d’Elegance, a prestigious vintage car event featuring 125 rare cars and 50 motorcycles. The event will elevate Gurugram's status as India's vintage car capital and include cultural performances celebrating India's heritage.

Gurugram is gearing up to host the 11th edition of the 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance, solidifying its title as India's vintage car capital. The event will run from February 21 to 23, drawing enthusiasts with a time-honored lineup of 125 rare vintage and classic automobiles, and 50 heritage motorcycles.

The event will kick off with a flag-off at India Gate, followed by a parade to Ambience Greens in Gurugram. Highlighting the exhibition, the 1939 Delahaye (Figoni et Falaschi) will symbolize timeless luxury and craftsmanship alongside legendary brands such as Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Aston Martin.

Madan Mohan, Founder & Managing Trustee of the 21 Gun Salute Heritage & Cultural Trust, shared that the event is not just about automobiles, but also a cultural celebration marked by performances of Kathak, Bharatnatyam, and folk dances, adding color to this unparalleled automotive gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

