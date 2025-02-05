Left Menu

Sunny Leone Acquires Prime Office Space in Mumbai

Actor Karenjit Kaur Weber, known as Sunny Leone, has bought approximately 2,100 square feet of office space in Mumbai for Rs 8 crore. The property, located in Veer Signature and registered in February 2025, was acquired from Aishwarya Property and Estates.

Updated: 05-02-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 16:55 IST
In a significant real estate move, celebrated actor Karenjit Kaur Weber, popularly known as Sunny Leone, acquired a substantial office space in Mumbai.

The property, situated in Oshiwara's Veer Signature project, spans around 2,100 square feet and was purchased for Rs 8 crore in a transaction overseen by Square Yards.

The real estate deal was officially registered in February 2025, marking the purchase from Aishwarya Property and Estates, spearheaded by Anand Kamalnayan Pandit and Roopa Anand Pandit.

