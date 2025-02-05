Sunny Leone Acquires Prime Office Space in Mumbai

In a significant real estate move, celebrated actor Karenjit Kaur Weber, popularly known as Sunny Leone, acquired a substantial office space in Mumbai.

The property, situated in Oshiwara's Veer Signature project, spans around 2,100 square feet and was purchased for Rs 8 crore in a transaction overseen by Square Yards.

The real estate deal was officially registered in February 2025, marking the purchase from Aishwarya Property and Estates, spearheaded by Anand Kamalnayan Pandit and Roopa Anand Pandit.

(With inputs from agencies.)