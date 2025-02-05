Northern Command Honors Bravery at Mathura Ceremony

The Indian Army's Northern Command is set to bestow gallantry awards during an investiture ceremony at Mathura Military Station on February 12.

Officers and soldiers will be recognized for exceptional bravery, with the event spotlighting their dedication and the Army's values of loyalty and patriotism.

Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar will preside over the ceremony, which includes the GOC-in-C Unit Appreciation for outstanding units.

