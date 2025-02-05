Left Menu

Northern Command Honors Bravery at Mathura Ceremony

The Northern Command of the Indian Army will host an investiture ceremony at Mathura Military Station to honor soldiers and officers with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery and service. The event recognizes their extraordinary courage and underscores Army values of loyalty and patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-02-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 17:11 IST
Northern Command Honors Bravery at Mathura Ceremony
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army's Northern Command is set to bestow gallantry awards during an investiture ceremony at Mathura Military Station on February 12.

Officers and soldiers will be recognized for exceptional bravery, with the event spotlighting their dedication and the Army's values of loyalty and patriotism.

Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar will preside over the ceremony, which includes the GOC-in-C Unit Appreciation for outstanding units.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025