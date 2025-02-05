Northern Command Honors Bravery at Mathura Ceremony
The Northern Command of the Indian Army will host an investiture ceremony at Mathura Military Station to honor soldiers and officers with gallantry and distinguished service awards for their acts of bravery and service. The event recognizes their extraordinary courage and underscores Army values of loyalty and patriotism.
The Indian Army's Northern Command is set to bestow gallantry awards during an investiture ceremony at Mathura Military Station on February 12.
Officers and soldiers will be recognized for exceptional bravery, with the event spotlighting their dedication and the Army's values of loyalty and patriotism.
Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar will preside over the ceremony, which includes the GOC-in-C Unit Appreciation for outstanding units.
