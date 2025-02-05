Left Menu

Black Sabbath's Historic Reunion: A Final Encore in Birmingham

The original members of Black Sabbath will reunite for a final concert in Birmingham, England. Taking place on July 5, this highly anticipated event will feature iconic members such as Ozzy Osbourne. Proceeds will support Parkinson's charities, marking a significant return to their musical roots.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 18:00 IST
The legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath is set to reunite its original line-up for the first time in two decades during a special one-off concert in Birmingham, England. Scheduled for July 5, this historic event marks a homecoming for the pioneers of heavy metal, featuring acclaimed members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward.

The concert, dubbed 'Back to the Beginning,' aims to deliver a powerful performance, complemented by an ensemble of rock and metal luminaries such as Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, and more. This event not only celebrates decades of influence but also raises funds for Cure Parkinson's, reflecting the band's commitment to social causes.

Notably, Osbourne, 76, who had previously departed the band due to substance issues and achieved solo success, now faces Parkinson's disease. He expressed gratitude in returning to his roots, stating, 'Birmingham is the true home of metal.' Tickets are expected to go on sale on February 14, offering fans a chance to witness this monumental reunion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

