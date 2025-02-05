Left Menu

Saina Nehwal's Spiritual Journey at Maha Kumbh: A Festival of Unity and Tradition

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal visited the Maha Kumbh, a large spiritual gathering, at Triveni Sangam. She expressed her admiration for the event's unity and thanked Uttar Pradesh for the festival. Saina highlighted the importance of spirituality in fostering positivity and hopes for India's continued progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:21 IST
Saina Nehwal

Renowned Indian badminton star and Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal attended the ongoing Maha Kumbh at the sacred Triveni Sangam, arriving on Wednesday to participate in the world's largest spiritual congregation.

Nehwal expressed her gratitude and sense of fortune for being part of the grand event, commending the Uttar Pradesh government for its successful organization. She plans to visit the site with her father and hopes to return with her mother in the future.

The shuttler praised the festival's ability to unite people and bring positive energy. Her visit highlights the event's significance, drawing millions from India and beyond. Distinguished figures in sports have already joined, emphasizing its vast cultural impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

