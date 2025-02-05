Left Menu

Chardham Yatra Revamps Registration Process for Rural Accessibility

The management committee for Chardham Yatra announced that 40% of registrations will now be done offline to accommodate rural pilgrims. This decision aims to alleviate issues experienced in previous years. The meeting also highlighted logistical details including route preparation, patrolling, and bus fleet readiness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishikesh | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:41 IST
Chardham Yatra Revamps Registration Process for Rural Accessibility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant update for Chardham Yatra pilgrims, officials have declared that 40% of registrations will be conducted offline this year. The decision, discussed in a meeting led by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, seeks to ease the registration process for rural participants.

The doors of Badrinath will reopen on May 4, with dates for Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri to be announced soon. Pandey noted previous registration issues faced by rural pilgrims, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the traditional travel sequence during this Yatra season: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath.

Furthermore, the Public Works Department has been instructed to finish route preparations by April 15, and a squad of Cheetah Police will patrol every ten kilometers. Inspector General of Police Garhwal Division Rajiv Swaroop attended the meeting, where it was revealed that 2,000 buses are already prepared for the Yatra, with more available if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025