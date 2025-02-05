Chardham Yatra Revamps Registration Process for Rural Accessibility

In a significant update for Chardham Yatra pilgrims, officials have declared that 40% of registrations will be conducted offline this year. The decision, discussed in a meeting led by Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey, seeks to ease the registration process for rural participants.

The doors of Badrinath will reopen on May 4, with dates for Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri to be announced soon. Pandey noted previous registration issues faced by rural pilgrims, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the traditional travel sequence during this Yatra season: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath.

Furthermore, the Public Works Department has been instructed to finish route preparations by April 15, and a squad of Cheetah Police will patrol every ten kilometers. Inspector General of Police Garhwal Division Rajiv Swaroop attended the meeting, where it was revealed that 2,000 buses are already prepared for the Yatra, with more available if needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)