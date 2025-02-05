Left Menu

RSS Calls for Protection of Saraswati Puja Celebrations in West Bengal

The RSS urged the West Bengal government to counter alleged 'jihadi forces' attempting to halt Saraswati Puja celebrations. Emphasizing cultural preservation, RSS's Jishnu Basu criticized attempts to stop the Hindu ritual, drawing parallels to issues in Bangladesh, and stressing no political enmity despite the concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:51 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:51 IST
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) has urged the West Bengal government to take decisive action against efforts by 'jihadi forces' to disrupt Saraswati Puja celebrations in the state. The call comes amid reports of objections to the puja at certain educational institutions.

Speaking to reporters, RSS state general secretary Jishnu Basu highlighted the need to protect the puja, revered as the goddess of learning's festival, from conspiracies, drawing parallels with recent events in Bangladesh. Basu emphasized that the state government must ensure Bengal's rich cultural and religious heritage is not compromised.

While acknowledging that RSS holds no animosity towards any political party, Basu stressed the importance of addressing these threats to Hindu worship rights securely and effectively. He also called for international attention to the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh, urging justice for affected minorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

