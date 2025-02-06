A Historic Confluence: Strengthening Bonds Between Sanatan Dharma and Buddhism
At the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, leaders from Sanatan Dharma and Buddhism came together to advocate unity and cooperation. Resolutions supported minority rights in Bangladesh and Pakistan, Tibetan autonomy, and spiritual harmony. The event emphasized shared heritage and global peace, aiming to overcome misconceptions about India.
- Country:
- India
In a significant demonstration of unity, the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj served as a stage for Sanatan Dharma and Buddhism leaders to voice solidarity and collaboration. A packed gathering saw monks, lamas, and religious leaders converging from various nations.
The gathering passed resolutions advocating for the rights of minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan, endorsing Tibetan autonomy, and pledging a strengthened Sanatan-Buddhist unity. Grand processions highlighted the shared values and spiritual goals of the two traditions.
Speakers, including former RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi, called for global recognition of the Maha Kumbh as a symbol of harmony. Meanwhile, Gyari Dolma noted the event's historic significance in fostering unity. The gathering echoed a vision of a peaceful, united India leading the world by example.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prayagraj Prepares for Record-Breaking Mauni Amavasya with 150+ Special Trains
Devotees Flock to Prayagraj for Ganga Sandhya Aarti Amidst Cabinet Announcements
V. Somanna Inspects Mela Camps and Rail Arrangements for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj
Prayagraj to Debut Super Speciality Hospital, UP Govt to Bolster Development with Rs 100 Crore Investment
SunShell Power Lights Up Prayagraj: A Solar Revolution