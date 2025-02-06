A Historic Confluence: Strengthening Bonds Between Sanatan Dharma and Buddhism

In a significant demonstration of unity, the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj served as a stage for Sanatan Dharma and Buddhism leaders to voice solidarity and collaboration. A packed gathering saw monks, lamas, and religious leaders converging from various nations.

The gathering passed resolutions advocating for the rights of minorities in Bangladesh and Pakistan, endorsing Tibetan autonomy, and pledging a strengthened Sanatan-Buddhist unity. Grand processions highlighted the shared values and spiritual goals of the two traditions.

Speakers, including former RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi, called for global recognition of the Maha Kumbh as a symbol of harmony. Meanwhile, Gyari Dolma noted the event's historic significance in fostering unity. The gathering echoed a vision of a peaceful, united India leading the world by example.

(With inputs from agencies.)