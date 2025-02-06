Ben Affleck Takes the Lead in Revived Crime Thriller 'Animals'

Ben Affleck's anticipated crime thriller 'Animals' is making a comeback, with the acclaimed Hollywood star now confirmed for the lead role.

Originally, Affleck had only planned to direct the film, which experienced delays due to rights issues. Initially, Matt Damon was to star, but plans changed as Affleck committed to 'The Accountant' sequel, and Damon joined Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey'.

Now, 'Animals' has been given new life under Netflix's production, in collaboration with Affleck and Damon's company, Artists Equity. The script follows a kidnapped child of a mayoral candidate and his wife, pushing them to desperate measures. Gillian Anderson joins the cast, with filming starting in April.

(With inputs from agencies.)