Blockbuster News: From Olympic Tragedies to Entertainment Triumphs

The entertainment industry is buzzing with newsworthy developments this week. Swiss filmmaker Tim Fehlbaum offers a new glimpse into the 1972 Munich Olympic massacre with his drama thriller 'September 5' featuring stars like Peter Sarsgaard. The film showcases how ABC Sports shifted their focus during the unfolding tragedy.

In media, Lara Trump has a new venture on her hands — a weekend primetime show, 'My View with Lara Trump,' airing soon on Fox News Channel. This much-anticipated program marks her entry into journalism, set to premiere on February 22.

Elsewhere in music, the original members of Black Sabbath are gearing up for their first concert together in 20 years this July in Birmingham, England, reigniting the magic of heavy metal classics. Adding to the excitement, China's box office saw record-breaking figures over the Lunar New Year, affirming a positive trend for its movie market.

However, controversy hits as author Neil Gaiman faces legal action involving serious allegations. Meanwhile, Walt Disney's successful quarter showcases the box office magic of 'Moana 2,' countering setbacks in their theme park revenue.

