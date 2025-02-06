Starry Premiere: 'Loveyapa' Lights Up Bollywood

Bollywood witnessed a glamorous event as superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan arrived for the special screening of 'Loveyapa'. This romantic-comedy, starring Junaid Khan, Aamir Khan's son, and Khushi Kapoor, marks Junaid's first theatrical release after his debut in the Netflix film 'Maharaj'.

The event, organized by Aamir Khan at the Excel Entertainment office, was graced by stars including Shah Rukh, who warmly embraced Aamir, even congratulating him on his weight loss. The night buzzed with excitement as celebrities from the industry came together to support the debut film directed by Advait Chandan.

The screening also saw the presence of Ayushmann Khurrana, his wife Tahira, and rapper Honey Singh, among others. 'Loveyapa' delves into modern romantic relationships and features a talented cast including Ashutosh Rana and Kiku Sharda. The film hits the theatres on Friday.

