Left Menu

Miyagi Ambassador Summit: A Step Towards Global Cooperation

The Miyagi Prefectural Government in Japan hosted the 'Miyagi Ambassador Summit' to promote international exchanges and economic cooperation. Representatives from 11 countries attended, alongside video messages from regional governors. The event included the Matsushima Declaration, focused on recovery and 'creative reconstruction' following the 2011 earthquake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sendai | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:17 IST
Miyagi Ambassador Summit: A Step Towards Global Cooperation
Maharashtra's Tourism Policy 2024 Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Japan

Miyagi Prefectural Government made strides towards international cooperation during the 'Miyagi Ambassador Summit' held from January 23 to 25, 2025. The event, located in northeastern Japan, garnered participation from representatives of 11 diverse countries, emphasizing the region's commitment to human exchanges and economic collaboration.

During the summit's opening ceremony at Hotel Matsushima TAIKANSO, video messages from Iwate and Fukushima governors were presented. Ambassadors from attending nations highlighted cooperation prospects, followed by a compelling tourism promotion by Junichi Konno, Director of the Tohoku Tourism Promotion Organization, paired with a cultural performance from Sendai Ikuei Gakuen High School's calligraphy club.

The summit's highlight was the issuance of the 'Miyagi Ambassador Summit Matsushima Declaration' at the Zuigan-ji Temple, a national treasure. Governor Yoshihiro Murai expressed gratitude for international support post-2011 earthquake and stressed 'creative reconstruction' efforts across various sectors. The declaration stressed rehabilitation, venture incubation, and disaster prevention advancements, underscoring Miyagi's vision for future cooperation.

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Water for Food: Transforming Agriculture for a Climate-Resilient Future

Global Economic Outlook 2025: Growth Struggles, Inflation, and Rising Risks

Agricultural Windfalls Powering Rural Electrification: A Development Game-Changer

The Mismeasure of Weather: How Data Choices Shape Economic Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025