Miyagi Ambassador Summit: A Step Towards Global Cooperation

Miyagi Prefectural Government made strides towards international cooperation during the 'Miyagi Ambassador Summit' held from January 23 to 25, 2025. The event, located in northeastern Japan, garnered participation from representatives of 11 diverse countries, emphasizing the region's commitment to human exchanges and economic collaboration.

During the summit's opening ceremony at Hotel Matsushima TAIKANSO, video messages from Iwate and Fukushima governors were presented. Ambassadors from attending nations highlighted cooperation prospects, followed by a compelling tourism promotion by Junichi Konno, Director of the Tohoku Tourism Promotion Organization, paired with a cultural performance from Sendai Ikuei Gakuen High School's calligraphy club.

The summit's highlight was the issuance of the 'Miyagi Ambassador Summit Matsushima Declaration' at the Zuigan-ji Temple, a national treasure. Governor Yoshihiro Murai expressed gratitude for international support post-2011 earthquake and stressed 'creative reconstruction' efforts across various sectors. The declaration stressed rehabilitation, venture incubation, and disaster prevention advancements, underscoring Miyagi's vision for future cooperation.