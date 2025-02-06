Left Menu

Departing Divinity: The Grand Farewell from the Maha Kumbh

As the Maha Kumbh concludes, the 13 akharas, representing various sects of ascetics, begin their traditional departure marked by lowering flags and ceremonial meals. Key events include processions and rituals in Kashi and beyond. Seers head back to their respective spiritual destinations, leaving the remaining holy events for general devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 06-02-2025 12:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 12:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Kumbh, one of the world's largest religious gatherings, officially ends on February 26, signaling the departure of the 13 revered akharas. These groups of ascetics, comprising sanyasis, bairagis, and udasins, lower their flags as a sign of moving on, following their last holy dip on Basant Panchami.

The process of departure has already begun, with about 150 seers from the Bairagi sect's Panch Nirvani Akhara leaving, and more scheduled to follow. Mahant Raju Das indicates that the departure rituals involve ceremoniously moving the deity and loosening the religious flag.

In the coming days, similar exits and traditional feasts will take place among the akharas, as they journey to significant spiritual locations like Kashi, Ayodhya, and Anandpur Sahib, partaking in unique rituals and festivals before returning to their ashrams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

