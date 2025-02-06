From Worriers to Warriors: Pariksha Pe Charcha's Inspiring New Edition

Left Menu

The eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha is scheduled for February 10, featuring an expanded format with renowned personalities like Deepika Padukone and MC Mary Kom. This event aims to transform students from 'exam worriers' into 'exam warriors' through engaging dialogues across eight episodes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:16 IST
Deepika Padukone (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exciting announcement, the eighth edition of the annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' (PPC) will showcase a novel format featuring esteemed personalities including actor Deepika Padukone and world champion boxer MC Mary Kom. The event, scheduled for February 10, promises engaging interactions with students.

This year, PPC will be divided into eight episodes aimed at guiding students on their journey from being 'exam worriers' to 'exam warriors.' Other notable figures participating include Paralympic gold medallist Avani Lekhara and actors Vikrant Massey and Bhumi Pednekar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on X that PPC 2025 will be 'fresh and livelier,' urging students, parents, and teachers to tune in. PPC began in 2018 and has become a key platform for addressing exam stress and student concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

