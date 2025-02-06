Left Menu

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Divine Blessings Ahead of 'Chhaava' Promotions

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal visits the Grishneshwar Temple to seek blessings for his upcoming film 'Chhaava.' The period drama, featuring Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna, depicts the reign of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Kaushal highlights the challenging preparation for his role in the historical biopic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 13:19 IST
Actor Vicky Kaushal (Image source: Vicky's team). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal paid an early visit to the Grishneshwar Temple in Aurangabad on Thursday morning. Captured in images circulating online, the actor was seen performing a Shiv Puja, seeking divine blessings before the all-India promotional tour for his latest film, 'Chhaava,' begins.

'Chhaava,' co-starring Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandanna, is a period drama that highlights the legendary life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a role essayed by Kaushal. The film promises a portrayal of the valiant Maratha ruler's reign, commencing with his coronation in 1681.

During a promotional event in Jaipur, Kaushal elaborated on the intensive preparation required for the role, stating, "Creating a biopic involves extensive groundwork not just for me but for the entire team. Enacting a historical era presents challenges like significant budget constraints and the need to recreate an era authentically on screen." Kaushal further revealed, "As an actor, preparation extends beyond the physical to the mental. The role demanded action training, bodybuilding, and detailed historical research to grasp the period accurately."

The movie is scheduled for a February 14 release in theatres. Kaushal's next venture will be 'Mahavatar,' an epic where he will embody the warrior sage Parashurama, inspired by Indian mythology, set for a Christmas 2026 release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

