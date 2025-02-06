Revving Up: Vantage Markets Joins Forces with Scuderia Ferrari HP

In a strategically significant move, Vantage Markets, a prominent global trading platform, has partnered with Scuderia Ferrari HP, one of motorsport's most legendary teams.

This collaboration, launched on January 13, 2025, appoints Vantage as an Official Partner, integrating them into Ferrari's storied Formula 1 ecosystem.

The alliance between these industry giants seeks to highlight shared commitments to excellence and innovation, inspiring enthusiasts and traders alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)