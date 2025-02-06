Revving Up: Vantage Markets Joins Forces with Scuderia Ferrari HP
Vantage Markets has announced a partnership with Scuderia Ferrari HP, marking a vital step in both brands' pursuit of excellence. Effective from January 13, 2025, this collaboration positions Vantage as an Official Partner of Ferrari's Formula 1 team, combining motorsport thrill with trading expertise.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Portvila | Updated: 06-02-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 15:23 IST
In a strategically significant move, Vantage Markets, a prominent global trading platform, has partnered with Scuderia Ferrari HP, one of motorsport's most legendary teams.
This collaboration, launched on January 13, 2025, appoints Vantage as an Official Partner, integrating them into Ferrari's storied Formula 1 ecosystem.
The alliance between these industry giants seeks to highlight shared commitments to excellence and innovation, inspiring enthusiasts and traders alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ByteDance's $12 Billion Bet on AI: A New Era of Tech Innovation
Regulatory Sandboxes: Accelerating Digital Health Innovation and Ensuring Patient Safety
UK Political Dynamics and Digital Innovations Unveiled
AI-driven cybersecurity: The push for responsible innovation
SecPod's SanerNow: A Leader in Patch Management Innovation