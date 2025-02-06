Left Menu

Illuminating Tradition: Bajaj Lighting's Impact at Maha Kumbh Mela

Bajaj Lighting, a division of Bajaj Electricals, celebrates over 86 years of innovation by illuminating the Maha Kumbh Mela. Utilizing advanced lighting solutions, including thousands of energy-efficient and solar hybrid streetlights, Bajaj ensures safety and sustainability for millions of spiritual pilgrims, enhancing their experience and comfort.

  • India

Bajaj Lighting, renowned for its nine decades of innovation, has played a pivotal role in lighting up the Maha Kumbh Mela, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings. The company deployed energy-efficient LED and solar hybrid streetlights across the 4,000-hectare grounds, ensuring the safety and comfort of millions of pilgrims.

Strategically placed lighting at the Sangam area, Arail Ghat, and pathways offered superior illumination, facilitating smooth crowd navigation and enhancing security. The state-of-the-art lighting solutions not only blended technological prowess with spiritual heritage but also underscored Bajaj's commitment to sustainability and national service.

In addition to lighting, Bajaj introduced hot water bags at a prominent akhada, aiding weary pilgrims with a simple comfort solution. The brand's contribution highlights its dedication to nation-building, continuing a legacy of trust and innovation that has illuminated Indian homes and infrastructure for over 86 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

