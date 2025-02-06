Nick Jonas Joins Bollywood Wedding Celebrations in Mumbai

American singer and actor Nick Jonas touched down in Mumbai on Thursday to partake in the grand wedding celebrations of his brother-in-law, Siddharth Chopra. Videos on social media showed Nick, known for his marriage to Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, arriving in the bustling city earlier in the day.

Priyanka's younger sibling Siddharth is set to wed actor Neelam Upadhyaya on Friday. Nick was dressed casually in white athleisure apparel, complete with a cap, and took a moment to wave at the gathered paparazzi as he exited the airport, accompanied by his security detail.

The 32-year-old performer paused to allow photographers a few snaps before settling into a waiting car. Meanwhile, Priyanka, who flew to India last month with their three-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, has been actively sharing snippets of family celebrations, including mehndi and haldi ceremonies, on social media. Nick's parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Sr, also arrived in India ahead of the anticipated wedding.

(With inputs from agencies.)