Left Menu

Nick Jonas Joins Bollywood Wedding Celebrations in Mumbai

Nick Jonas arrives in Mumbai to celebrate the wedding of Siddharth Chopra, Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother. The American singer was seen at the airport, greeting paparazzi. Priyanka, along with their daughter, has been in India for the pre-wedding events, joined by Nick's parents for the festivities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 17:19 IST
Nick Jonas Joins Bollywood Wedding Celebrations in Mumbai
Nick Jonas
  • Country:
  • India

American singer and actor Nick Jonas touched down in Mumbai on Thursday to partake in the grand wedding celebrations of his brother-in-law, Siddharth Chopra. Videos on social media showed Nick, known for his marriage to Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, arriving in the bustling city earlier in the day.

Priyanka's younger sibling Siddharth is set to wed actor Neelam Upadhyaya on Friday. Nick was dressed casually in white athleisure apparel, complete with a cap, and took a moment to wave at the gathered paparazzi as he exited the airport, accompanied by his security detail.

The 32-year-old performer paused to allow photographers a few snaps before settling into a waiting car. Meanwhile, Priyanka, who flew to India last month with their three-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, has been actively sharing snippets of family celebrations, including mehndi and haldi ceremonies, on social media. Nick's parents, Denise Miller-Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Sr, also arrived in India ahead of the anticipated wedding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025