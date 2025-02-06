Adar Poonawalla's Strategic Stake in AstaGuru Elevates Indian Art on Global Stage

AstaGuru, a renowned auction house, has announced a significant strategic investment from Adar Poonawalla's family office, acquiring a 20% stake. Known for his passion for art, Poonawalla's investment aims to fuel the expansion of AstaGuru's presence locally and internationally, harnessing the power of technology to enhance the art ecosystem.

This partnership underscores Poonawalla's vision of promoting Indian art on a global platform. Leveraging artificial intelligence, AstaGuru plans to offer an advanced digital experience, thereby transforming the luxury auction industry and ensuring lasting legacies for collectors and artists.

Founded in 2008, AstaGuru has been a pioneering force in online art auctions in India. The platform's mission is to bridge the gap between buyers and consignors by utilizing innovative digital tools, reflecting its commitment to nurturing and expanding the global appreciation for art.

(With inputs from agencies.)