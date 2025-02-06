Left Menu

Rashmika Mandanna Joins Signify as Brand Ambassador

Signify, a global leader in lighting, partners with renowned actress Rashmika Mandanna as their brand ambassador. This collaboration aims to strengthen Signify's influence among younger consumers and promote innovation, energy efficiency, and customer engagement in India. Rashmika's vibrant personality aligns perfectly with Signify's vision and values.

Signify, a leader in lighting innovation, has announced actress Rashmika Mandanna as its new brand ambassador, enhancing its appeal to younger consumers in India. This collaboration emphasizes Signify's dedication to cutting-edge lighting solutions combined with energy efficiency and customer engagement.

According to Sumit Joshi, CEO and MD of Signify India, Rashmika's vibrant persona and commitment to quality perfectly align with the company's mission to inspire and connect with its audience. The partnership heralds a new chapter for Signify as it gears up for an energetic summer campaign.

Rashmika expressed her excitement about joining the Signify family, lauding the company's century-long legacy of innovation and commitment to sustainability. Her involvement seeks to deepen consumer connections, leveraging her wide appeal and Signify's leading presence in the lighting industry.

