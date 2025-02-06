Convenient Ticketing for Surajkund Mela: Delhi Metro Steps Up

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has officially started selling tickets for the Surajkund Mela via its mobile app and metro stations, as announced in a recent statement.

Spanning from February 7 to 23, the 38th Surajkund International Crafts Mela promises a diverse array of cultural displays. Tickets for this highly anticipated event are available through the DMRC Momentum 2.0 app, all metro stations, and designated counters at the mela venue.

This move follows a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the DMRC and Haryana Tourism Corporation, ensuring a hassle-free ticketing process for attendees. Additionally, DMRC is managing parking facilities, enhancing access and convenience for visitors.

