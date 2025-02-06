Left Menu

India Proposes Diwali for UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

India has proposed the inclusion of the Diwali festival in UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced this in the Rajya Sabha, noting the proposal awaits UNESCO's examination. No proposal was received for Pandharichi Vari's inclusion, with procedures outlined for future submissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India has formally submitted a proposal to UNESCO seeking the inclusion of the Diwali festival in its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list. This significant cultural move was announced by Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday in the Rajya Sabha.

Shekhawat conveyed that the proposal to recognize Diwali at a global level under UNESCO's prestigious list has been sent in 2023, though the process for examination by UNESCO is expected to occur within the current year. Meanwhile, the Central government has yet to obtain a formal proposal for incorporating Pandharichi Vari, Maharashtra's renowned pilgrimage to Pandharpur, into the same list.

In response to an inquiry from BJP member Dhairyasheel Mohan Patil, Shekhawat explained the protocol for nominations. The state governments can forward proposals to the Centre or the Sangeet Natak Akademi, which serves as the nodal agency responsible for assessing such cultural elements. The absence of a formal proposal underscores the need for prescribed procedures to be followed, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

