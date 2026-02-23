Left Menu

Khelo India Winter Games Transform into National Festival at Gulmarg

The sixth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Gulmarg, in Jammu and Kashmir. The event, attended by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, has become a symbol of national unity by bringing together athletes from various states in a celebration of sport.

The sixth edition of the Khelo India Winter Games kicked off at the renowned ski resort in Gulmarg, inaugurated by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was present for the event's launch, which has now grown beyond a sporting competition to become a national festival.

Over the course of four days, around 1,000 athletes and officials from across India's diverse regions will participate, celebrating peace, equality, and camaraderie through sport.

