Temple Festival Chaos: CPI(M) Leader Allegedly Attacks Police

In a shocking incident during the Choondikal temple festival in Vellarada, two police officers were allegedly attacked by a CPI(M) leader and his associates. The incident took place around 9 pm on Sunday as the festival procession reached Vellarada Junction.

The police officers, identified as Sub Inspector Abhijith K and Civil Police Officer Jaseem, approached the procession to prevent traffic congestion. According to officials, CPI(M) local secretary Pradeep and two others resisted, leading to a physical altercation with the police.

Despite sustaining injuries, the officers were allegedly obstructed from receiving immediate medical care and were later treated at a government hospital. Authorities have registered a case against the accused and are actively working to apprehend them.