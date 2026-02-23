Temple Festival Chaos: CPI(M) Leader Allegedly Attacks Police
Two police officers were injured during a temple festival procession in Vellarada after an alleged attack by a CPI(M) leader and two others. The altercation began when police asked festival participants, including CPI(M) local secretary Pradeep, to clear the road. A case has been registered as police pursue the suspects.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident during the Choondikal temple festival in Vellarada, two police officers were allegedly attacked by a CPI(M) leader and his associates. The incident took place around 9 pm on Sunday as the festival procession reached Vellarada Junction.
The police officers, identified as Sub Inspector Abhijith K and Civil Police Officer Jaseem, approached the procession to prevent traffic congestion. According to officials, CPI(M) local secretary Pradeep and two others resisted, leading to a physical altercation with the police.
Despite sustaining injuries, the officers were allegedly obstructed from receiving immediate medical care and were later treated at a government hospital. Authorities have registered a case against the accused and are actively working to apprehend them.