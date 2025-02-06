VHP's Global Gathering: Tackling Challenges and Charting Future Paths

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) is set to begin a pivotal three-day meeting on February 7 at their camp in Jhunsi, officials announced on Thursday.

During the meeting, VHP leaders, including International General Secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra, will deliberate on critical issues such as the removal of Hindu temples from government oversight, demographic imbalances, and the unchecked powers of the Waqf Board. Also on the agenda is the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh and discussions on liberating religious sites like Kashi and Mathura after the Ayodhya verdict.

The event will draw representatives from VHP's 47 provinces across India and internationally, including notable figures like International President Alok Kumar and General Secretary Milind Parande. Leaders from associated groups such as Bajrang Dal, Matru Shakti, and Durga Vahini will also be in attendance.

