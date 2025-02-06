Maha Kumbh 2025: Spiritual Confluence at Triveni Sangam

The Maha Kumbh 2025, a grand spiritual festival, has drawn significant national and international attention. On Thursday, Chief Ministers N Biren Singh of Manipur and Nayab Singh Saini of Haryana participated in the sacred event, taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam.

The event, hailed for its cultural and spiritual significance, was attended by leaders including Union minister Shripad Naik who praised the Uttar Pradesh government's modern facilities and security measures. However, the festival was marred by a stampede resulting in 30 deaths, prompting a judicial inquiry.

High-profile attendees such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, industry giants, and international celebrities highlighted the Maha Kumbh's global appeal. Despite criticisms, the celebration continues to embody the essence of Indian tradition, attracting millions seeking spiritual fulfillment.

(With inputs from agencies.)