Spotify and Warner Music's Long-Term Tune-Up

Spotify and Warner Music Group (WMG) announced a new multi-year deal for music distribution. This strategic collaboration grants Spotify a direct license from WMG’s Warner Chappell Music, covering over one million copyrights globally. The agreements underscore ongoing advancements within the music industry’s landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 02:28 IST
Spotify has solidified its future relationship with Warner Music Group through a newly penned multi-year distribution deal that positions Spotify to directly license music from Warner Chappell Music. This major move enhances Spotify's catalog with access to over one million copyrights across multiple countries.

In further entertainment developments, the film 'September 5,' directed by Swiss filmmaker Tim Fehlbaum, revisits the tragic 1972 Munich Olympics in a new light, showcasing the ABC Sports broadcast team's experience amid the unfolding calamity.

Additionally, Warner Music Group expands its intellectual property assets with a controlling stake acquisition in Tempo Music, now bolstering rights to hits by Bruno Mars and Adele, in a deal reportedly valued at approximately $450 million.

