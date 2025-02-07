Spotify and Warner Music's Long-Term Tune-Up

Spotify has solidified its future relationship with Warner Music Group through a newly penned multi-year distribution deal that positions Spotify to directly license music from Warner Chappell Music. This major move enhances Spotify's catalog with access to over one million copyrights across multiple countries.

In further entertainment developments, the film 'September 5,' directed by Swiss filmmaker Tim Fehlbaum, revisits the tragic 1972 Munich Olympics in a new light, showcasing the ABC Sports broadcast team's experience amid the unfolding calamity.

Additionally, Warner Music Group expands its intellectual property assets with a controlling stake acquisition in Tempo Music, now bolstering rights to hits by Bruno Mars and Adele, in a deal reportedly valued at approximately $450 million.

(With inputs from agencies.)