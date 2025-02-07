VHP's First Kar Sevak Passes Away

VHP leader Kameshwar Chaupal, who played a significant role in the Ayodhya Ram temple's construction, has died following a prolonged illness. He was receiving treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, according to the Ram Temple Trust's media center.

A respected member of the temple trust and a resident of Patna, Chaupal was instrumental in laying the first brick during the temple's foundation ceremony in November 1989. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) honored him with the title of "first Kar Sevak."

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) described Chaupal's death as deeply saddening and has offered prayers for his soul and strength to his grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)