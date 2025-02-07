Blaze at Mahakumbh Nagar Camp Under Control

A fire broke out at a camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, according to fire officials.

Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported so far.

Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi from Khak Chowk police station confirmed that the blaze erupted near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. Firefighters have largely contained the fire, and fire department officials are actively managing the situation on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)