Blaze at Mahakumbh Nagar Camp Under Control
A fire erupted at a camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, with no casualties reported. Firefighters have successfully controlled the blaze, according to Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi. Fire department officials are on-site overseeing the operation at the camp near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahabaleshwar | Updated: 07-02-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 11:18 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke out at a camp in Mahakumbh Nagar on Friday, according to fire officials.
Fortunately, there have been no casualties reported so far.
Inspector Yogesh Chaturvedi from Khak Chowk police station confirmed that the blaze erupted near Tulsi Chauraha on Old GT Road. Firefighters have largely contained the fire, and fire department officials are actively managing the situation on the ground.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- blaze
- Mahakumbh Nagar
- camp
- casualties
- firefighters
- Old GT Road
- Tulsi Chauraha
- safety
- emergency
Advertisement